When I’m on vacation from the daily grind, my workout and other healthy habits don’t stop.
One step I take to maintain healthy habits while traveling is to book a hotel with a fitness center . Having a fitness center in the same location that I’m staying makes it simple to continue my workout regimen because I can exercise before beginning the day’s activities. If the hotel also has a pool, I create aquatics-based workout programs to keep myself active.
When visiting warm destinations, I often forgo the fitness center and the pool for an outdoor workout.
Walking or jogging on the beach is one of my favorite ways to exercise outdoors while on vacation. The resistance of the sand provides an additional challenge, but the beautiful scenery is the real bonus.
I also enjoy renting bicycles to ride around and explore the local scenery. Nearby parks or playgrounds also serve as excellent places to create circuit-training workouts.
When packing for my trip, I often bring portable exercise equipment, such as resistance bands and suspension trainers, to allow for an effective in-room workout as well.
Maintaining healthy eating habits is the biggest challenge for me when traveling. With the large variety of food options available, it’s tempting to overindulge in local delicacies.
When eating out, I select restaurants that advertise fresh ingredients. I also allow myself the freedom to enjoy desserts in moderation. Through this practice, I’ve found that I’m able to enjoy vacation dining while still maintaining a balanced diet.
The most important thing I do to maintain healthy habits while vacationing is to keep the bigger picture in mind. Although I want to enjoy my vacation to the fullest, I don’t want a weeklong trip to undo hard work and progress.
Ultimately, maintaining healthy habits while traveling comes down to planning your hotel accommodations, investigating your travel destination in advance, and intentional food selection.
If you’re planning an upcoming vacation, I recommend that you prepare well in advance by thinking of additional steps you can take to stay healthy and active while traveling.
Brittany Baldwin is a certified personal trainer with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Creighton University. She writes regularly for livewellnebraska.com.
