For me, the most challenging part about personal training is not motivating my clients to achieve their fitness goals. It’s keeping them motivated .

I’ve had countless clients disappear after reaching their target weight or strength goals. To combat this , I’ve begun employing different motivational strategies.

As my clients approach completing their fitness goals, I encourage them to set the bar higher.

If the initial goal was to do five pull-ups by the end of the month, our next goal will be to do eight by next month. Or, if the goal was to be able to run a mile in under nine minutes, our next goal will be to decrease that mile time by 30 seconds.

Continuously setting a new goal after achieving the first, helps keep you motivated to strive for more.

Short-term goal-setting is an effective way to make larger health goals more palatable. However, improved overall health should always be the focus.

Fitting into a certain dress size is an amazing accomplishment, but maintaining a healthy body weight is most important for overall health. Lowering blood pressure and stress levels through regular diet and exercise are also essential components of improved well-being.

In my experience, the more health-centered your goal, the more committed you are long term. Those who strive for more superficial gains tend to stop working out shortly after reaching the goal.

It’s extremely satisfying to achieve your fitness goals.  It’s equally dissatisfying to lose progress , because you stopped working out after reaching your goals.

 Whether it's keeping up with your kids or navigating the demands of your everyday life, think about what will keep you motivated for the long haul.

11 fitness trends in Omaha

Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.

1 of 11

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription