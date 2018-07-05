Riverfest Run 5K/1K

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Haworth Park, 2500 Payne St., Bellevue

Cost: $20 to $25 in advance; $30 race day

Information: bellevuenebraska.com

5K Superhero Run for CASA

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St.

Cost: $15 to $35, through Thursday; volunteers welcome

Information: getmeregistered.com; search “CASA”

Yoga in the Park

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, Iowa

Cost: Free; suggested donation of $5

Information: 712-545-3283 or bit.ly/2lN6raV

Omaha Triathlon

When: 6 a.m. Sunday

Where: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

Cost: $65 to $150

Information: raceomaha.com

Beat the Heat 10K/5K

When: 7 a.m. Sunday

Where: Lewis Central Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs

Cost: $41 to $48

Information: getmeregistered.com; search “Beat the Heat”

Kate Malott

