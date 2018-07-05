Riverfest Run 5K/1K
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Haworth Park, 2500 Payne St., Bellevue
Cost: $20 to $25 in advance; $30 race day
Information: bellevuenebraska.com
5K Superhero Run for CASA
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St.
Cost: $15 to $35, through Thursday; volunteers welcome
Information: getmeregistered.com; search “CASA”
Yoga in the Park
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, Iowa
Cost: Free; suggested donation of $5
Information: 712-545-3283 or bit.ly/2lN6raV
Omaha Triathlon
When: 6 a.m. Sunday
Where: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion
Cost: $65 to $150
Information: raceomaha.com
Beat the Heat 10K/5K
When: 7 a.m. Sunday
Where: Lewis Central Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs
Cost: $41 to $48
Information: getmeregistered.com; search “Beat the Heat”
— Kate Malott
