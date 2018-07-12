572132 cm-COLORrun07
Heather Anderson gets a blast of yellow during the 2015 Color Run in downtown Omaha.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Color Run

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St.

Cost: $30 to $35

Info: thecolorrun.com/locations/omaha

PINT-A-GON Tap Room Ride

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Pint Nine Brewing Co., 10411 Portal Road, Suite 104 in Papillion

Cost: Free

Info: thebikeway.com

Mayor’s Triathlon

When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area, 11902 Turkey Road, Papillion

Cost: Registration closed; volunteers welcome

Info: papillion.org/586/Mayors-Triathlon

Nebraska Football Road Race

When: 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln

Cost: $30 to $40

Information: teamjackfoundation.org/nebraska-football-road-race

Ridge Road Run

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Christensen Field, Fremont, Nebraska

Cost: $25 to $30, ends midnight Thursday

Info: itsyourrace.com

Kate tracks event calendars and lets readers know of upcoming things to do. Follow her on Twitter @katefmalott. Phone: 402-444-1149.

