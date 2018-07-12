The Color Run
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St.
Cost: $30 to $35
Info: thecolorrun.com/locations/omaha
PINT-A-GON Tap Room Ride
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pint Nine Brewing Co., 10411 Portal Road, Suite 104 in Papillion
Cost: Free
Info: thebikeway.com
Mayor’s Triathlon
When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area, 11902 Turkey Road, Papillion
Cost: Registration closed; volunteers welcome
Info: papillion.org/586/Mayors-Triathlon
Nebraska Football Road Race
When: 8 a.m. Sunday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln
Cost: $30 to $40
Information: teamjackfoundation.org/nebraska-football-road-race
Ridge Road Run
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Christensen Field, Fremont, Nebraska
Cost: $25 to $30, ends midnight Thursday
Info: itsyourrace.com
