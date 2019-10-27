20190411_liv_lw_halfsy (copy)

Runners approach the finish line at the 2015 Good Life Halfsy. This year’s race is Nov. 3.

 PINK GORILLA EVENTS

Runners will take in a scenic view of Lincoln during the Good Life Halfsy next weekend.

The sold-out race, in its sixth year, is Nov. 3.

Runners — all 6,500 of them — will start at Seacrest Field, near 70th and A Streets, and head west for 13.1 miles to the finish line in the Railyard. The course will take them past Lincoln landmarks, including Holmes Lake, Antelope Valley and downtown stadiums.

The course will feature a festival-like atmosphere, organizers said, with cheer and entertainment stations. The finish line on Canopy Street in the Railyard is a highlight. As runners descend down the pedestrian bridge, they’re met by a crowd of spectators cheering them on and can see themselves on a big screen.

New this year, runners can strike a gong in the finish chute for achieving a personal record.

Runners hail from 44 states and more than 300 Nebraska communities this year.

“We want the Good Life Halfsy to be the most fun half marathon in the Midwest,” race co-director Ben Cohoon said in a press release. “Lincoln is an amazing running city with awesome crowd support and the Halfsy is a great way to close out the running calendar.”

