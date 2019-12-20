Genesis Health Clubs plans to open a new location near Oak View Mall next year.

The health club will take over the former Dick’s Sporting Goods space near the mall. Remodeling the 46,500-square-foot building will cost $9.5 million.

The facility is slated to open in fall 2020. It will replace the existing Genesis location at 144th and F Streets, a spokesman said.

The Genesis Health Club at 144th and F Streets was leased, and the company was unable to make upgrades to that facility, owner and president Rodney Steven II said in a press release. It will remain open during construction on the Oak View location, officials said.

Amenities at the new gym, 3125 Oak View Drive, will include strength and cardio equipment, a full basketball court and a four-lane lap pool. It also will include studios for yoga, cycling and group exercise.

The gym will feature high ceilings and a mezzanine. There will be a turf area for functional training and a high-intensity interval training course that includes heart-rate monitoring.

Genesis has 50 locations in six states. Nine locations are in Nebraska.

