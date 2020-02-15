Counting her breaths and relaxing her muscles, Omahan Amber Dyer searched Saturday for the rest of her team after she finished running up 40 flights of stairs.
Although she was her team captain, Dyer didn't know every member of the team, "Gettin' High With Friends," because some people recruited their friends. But she knew that somewhere in the First National Tower were about 30 teammates in matching T-shirts competing in the Trek Up the Tower.
This was Dyer's seventh year of getting a team together to run up the stairs of the downtown Omaha building. The team's focus this year was to cheer on their personal accomplishments and welcome returning members, such as the friend who had overcome cancer and was doing the trek with her former chemotherapy nurse.
"We feel relief that it's over and accomplishment that we did it because for some of us, it's a big deal to even make it," Dyer said.
Trek Up the Tower is in its 14th year as a fundraiser, raising money for The Wellbeing Partners' mission of promoting work-site wellness programs. The stairwell was filled with the sound of clapping and cheering as participants of all fitness levels climbed the stairs.
Chantelle Green, the race director, said this year's trek marked the merger of two organizations. WELLCOM, the initial founder of Trek Up the Tower, merged with Live Well Omaha to create the new entity.
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity.
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers.
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress.
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise."
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating.
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines.
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical.
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout.
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges.
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone.
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness.
"This is a great event to display the best in us because people are so encouraging," Green said. "There's so much positivity."
Green said the vertical mile challenge, which requires participants to make the trek 10⅓ times, has attracted more participants since being ranked as an official high-point race by TowerRunning USA.
Californian Michael Caviston, 58, said he has been competing in stair-climbing competitions for 10 years. Saturday was his first verticle mile in Omaha. He finished in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 26 seconds, good for seventh place in the men's division.
Caviston's next trip, he said, is to Las Vegas to compete in another stair-climbing competition and a half marathon.
A verticle miler was the first person to finish 40 floors. Jason Larson, 36, of Golden Valley, Minn., finished in 5:07, just ahead of 37-year-old Omahan Ryan Long, who finished in 5:08. Larson also won the verticle mile with a time of 59 minutes, 43 seconds.
Debbie Officer, 51, of Renton, Wash., was the first female finisher with a time of 6:29. She also won the women's division verticle mile, finishing in 1 hour, 19 minutes. Carol Hohenthaner, 60, of Yankton, S.D., was second in the women's division of the trek with a time of 6:32.
On top of the fundraising and competitive aspects, Trek Up the Tower also is a reminder to local firefighters of first responders' efforts on 9/11 in New York's Twin Towers.
"Many of us remember it like it was yesterday," Papillion Fire Chief Bill Bowes said. "It's a nice reminder that bad things do happen, and we need to be prepared for those."
Bowes said this was his sixth year competing in the trek. He said he encourages his crew to participate wearing all their gear, which weighs about 50 pounds. Adding the gear, he said, adds another challenge to the race and reminds them that they need to be physically fit.
Bowes said he will participate in the fundraiser for as many years as he can because he enjoys supporting the cause and reuniting with local firefighters.
"It hurts, but it's a good hurt," Bowes said.
Joanna Fastje and Amanda Fox make sure their Luigi and Mario mustaches will stay attached during Trek Up the Tower on Saturday in Omaha.
