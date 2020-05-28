Weatherford Texas Floating Boardwalk 3 (1)

This floating boardwalk in Weatherford, Texas, is an example of the sort of floating walkway bound for Omaha's Standing Bear Lake. Private donors gave the money to buy the walkway. Taxpayers are building the concrete trail that will connect to both sides.

 CITY OF OMAHA

Later this summer, runners on a new trail planned for Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake will be able to run on water — without needing a miracle to make it happen.

Anonymous donors have funded a new floating section of trail over the west end of the lake, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.

The floating trail will connect with a new concrete trail that the city and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District are building. Each entity is contributing $150,000 in taxpayer funds to the concrete trail.

The floating trail will be 8 feet wide and 975 feet long. It will be anchored to the lake bed so the trail section can change heights depending on how much water is in the lake.

The new path will give people a way to walk, bike or run entirely around the lake, rather then having to use the the shoulder of North 144th Street on the west side of the lake.

The floating trail also will include a canoe and kayak launch that complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert thanked donors for a “great addition to our park and trail system.” Parks Director Brook Bench said the floating trail “will make Standing Bear even more fun for everyone.”

The floating panels have already been bought from EZ Dock, a modular dock-building company based in Missouri and North Carolina. The city says the trail will open in late summer and stay open year-round.

Omaha's most popular parks

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,

twitter.com/asanderford

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email