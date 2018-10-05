After friends and family were diagnosed with breast cancer, Halvorson raised $2,300 for Susan G. Komen and walked 60 miles over the course of three days.
“I felt so bad for them,” Halvorson said. “It was something I could do for them. I felt so passionate that we need to find a cure for all cancers, but especially breast cancer.”
Three years later, the disease would invade the Omaha woman’s life again. This time, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Halvorson had a mastectomy, several reconstructive surgeries and takes a chemotherapy pill.
On Sunday, the 56-year-old will don a pink shirt and join fellow breast cancer survivors at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The event, in its 25th year, is expected to draw about 6,000 participants.
The walk, which offers 3-mile and 1-mile distances, starts and ends at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.
Doctors discovered Halvorson’s cancer through a routine mammogram.
Halvorson never felt a lump. Instead, the cancer showed up as “just a dot” on the scan. She’d had abnormalities pop up in scans before, so she wasn’t too surprised at first.
They caught it at stage 2, and it wasn’t aggressive. On Christmas Eve, she went to see her surgeon and settled on having a double mastectomy.
“It’s always in the back of your mind, ‘Oh my goodness. Cancer.’ It’s just scary,” Halvorson said. “Although today, thanks to all of the research and progress they’ve made, it’s not a death sentence.”
Now, four years later, Halvorson’s scans have come back clean. She still takes the oral chemotherapy drug and goes in for regular blood work. She’s made an effort to get healthy. She revamped her diet and started exercising. She’s dropped 60 pounds.
“I’m passionate about finding cures in my lifetime for breast cancer and all cancers,” said Halvorson, whose daughter died of brain cancer in April. “It’s been an emotional time, and it’s exciting to be part of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.”
Organizers hope to raise about $620,000 from Sunday’s walk. Money comes from registration fees, fundraising and sponsorships, said Karen Daneu, CEO of Susan G. Komen Great Plains. Of the $620,000, about 75 percent will go toward local programs in Nebraska.
“Pink is a lovely color. We want people to be more than pink,” Daneu said. “We want them to take action. We want them to understand and appreciate the achievements we’ve made.”
