quidditch clinic

Paul Enriquez, left, guards Ben Silberstein, during quidditch practice at Creighton University in 2017. Members of the Creighton squad will help lead a Quidditch 101 Clinic leading up to US Quidditch's regional tournament later this fall.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Before Papillion welcomes collegiate quidditch teams this fall, county officials are letting the public try their hand at the signature sport from the “Harry Potter” books.

A Quidditch 101 Clinic will be held Oct. 27, two weeks before the US Quidditch tournament.

Attendees can learn the basics of the sport, like positions and rules, and take part in hands-on drills. Members of the Creighton University quidditch team will lead the clinic, said Alex Schiphoff, athletic events coordinator with Sarpy County Tourism.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for people in the community to come out, give the sport a try and learn some of the basics,” Schiphoff said.

The game is an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s creation in the “Harry Potter” series, where players take to the sky on broomsticks.

The muggle — or non-magical — version is a coed, full-contact sport that combines elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag. Seven players per team mount brooms made of PVC pipe and attempt to throw balls through tall hoops to score points.

[Read more: From Hogwarts to Creighton: This is muggles quidditch, a real sport combining elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag]

The Sarpy session runs from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Landing Field House, 1022 W. Lincoln St. The cost of the family-friendly clinic is $5. Attendance is capped at 250.

Officials with Sarpy County Tourism planned to host the session last year in conjunction with Creighton’s fall quidditch tourney, Schiphoff said. It was rained out, and conflicts kept the event from being rescheduled.

Now, it lines up with US Quidditch’s Midwest Regional Championship. The tournament, set for Nov. 9 and 10, is expected to draw more than a dozen collegiate teams to the area and spur a few hundred thousand dollars in spending in Sarpy County.

Schiphoff said they hope the introductory clinic helps to heighten excitement that’s building around the regional tournament.

“This is a great opportunity for people to take part and learn the sport themselves,” Schiphoff said.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

