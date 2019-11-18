Sorry to remind you of this. Really I am.

But there are a lot of calories on that Thanksgiving plate you'll soon be drooling over.

The Turkey Day meal, complete with all the trimmings, carries more than 3,000 calories, according to the Calorie Control Council. If you're tossing in appetizers and drinks, prepare to add another 1,500 calories. 

That's, uh, well over the 2,000 to 2,500 calories the council says the average person needs a day. 

Of the popular Thanksgiving staples, green bean casserole is one of the lighter dishes at 143 calories per cup. But it'll take 30 minutes on the bike to burn it off.

Splurging on the holiday is OK, so dig out your stretchiest, comfiest pants. 

But if you are curious how many calories are on your plate — and what it takes to burn them off — we broke it down for you.

