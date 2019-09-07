Corporate Cup starting line 2018

Last year, the Corporate Cup raised $325,000. This year, race organizers hope to raise more than $340,000 at the 39th annual event.

The Corporate Cup, a longtime Omaha event, will bring thousands of runners and walkers to Aksarben Village on Sunday.

The family-friendly race, which offers a 10K and 2-mile walk, is the American Lung Association’s signature fundraising event. It’s expected to draw 5,000 participants and 120 teams.

Organizers hope to raise more than $340,000 at the event, which is in its 39th year. Money comes from registration fees, corporate sponsorships and donations. Last year’s event raised $325,000.

Money will go toward supporting education, research and advocacy in Nebraska, said Julia McCarville, executive director of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Lung Association.

“So many people are impacted by lung disease,” McCarville said. “There’s a reason for everyone to run.”

Both courses start and finish in Aksarben Village, near 67th and Center Streets. The longer course takes runners through Elmwood Park and the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus before heading back to the finish line.

Participants should give themselves extra time — about 15 minutes — to reach the start line. A parking lot at First Data, now owned by Fiserv, will not be available. Runners instead should use lots at Baxter Arena and College of Saint Mary, as well as garages in Aksarben Village.

Registration costs $55. Race-day registration is available for $60.

“We will turn no one away,” McCarville said.

