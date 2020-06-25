Corporate Cup

The Corporate Cup, a longtime Omaha event, is ditching its fall date for good.

Organizers decided to make the jump from fall of this year to spring of next year because of coronavirus-related health concerns and restrictions. 

They've also decided to make the new spring date permanent.

"This is a milestone that's going to mark a new tradition," said Julia McCarville, executive director of the Nebraska chapter of the American Lung Association.

This year's race, originally slated for Sept. 13, is now scheduled for April 18, 2021. It typically draws about 4,000 participants.

The family-friendly race is in its 40th year and is the American Lung Association's signature fundraising event. Last year's event raised $335,000. 

"Our utmost priority is the well-being and the health of our participants, volunteers and our staff," McCarville said. "Shifting the event to the spring will give us an opportunity to put on a safe and successful event."

Organizers hope to raise $300,000 during the April race. Money comes from registration fees, corporate sponsorships and donations. 

Money will go toward supporting education, research and advocacy in Nebraska, McCarville said. Some funds will be earmarked toward the organization's COVID-19 action initiative, which includes expanding the respiratory research program and enhancing key public health measures. 

Next year's event will still feature the 10K run. But participants can also choose a 5K run or walk or a 1-mile walk. There also will be 100-yard dash for children.

"We felt like the 40th year was a milestone to really embrace that and to set some new traditions," McCarville said. "We're excited to launch new distances in the spring." 

Registration for the 2021 event is open. The price varies depending on the distance, costing between $15 to $35. 

