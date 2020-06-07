The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is rallying support through a virtual climbing event.

The fundraiser, dubbed Big Virtual Climb, is set for Saturday. Participants will virtually climb, walk or run the equivalent of 61 stories and 1,762 steps up San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower.

Nebraska participants are climbing in honor of Nick Howe, the official “honored hero” for the local chapter’s fundraising campaign.

Howe, a firefighter from Omaha, has battled lymphoma twice and underwent a series of treatments. He’s now in remission.

Participation in the climbing event is free but donations are encouraged, said Becki Frishman, campaign manager with the Nebraska chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Participants will earn incentives based on how much money they raise. A $100 donation nets a T-shirt and race bib.

To complete the event, participants must either climb 1,762 steps, walk or run 8,810 strides or step up onto a chair 600 times.

Funds raised go back to national research and to helping Nebraskans battling the cancer.

“You’re able to do something good for the community and help people with leukemia and lymphoma who are in need,” Frishman said. “It’s nice to get together virtually and do something as a group.”

To sign up or for more information, visit lls.org/big-climb.

11 fitness trends in Omaha

Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email