Take a tour of Nebraska this summer.

You’ll start in the western part of the state and head east.

Oh, and you’ll be doing it all from a bicycle.

The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska is back for its 40th year. It will give cyclists familiar scenic views of the state.

This year’s ride starts in Hemingford, Nebraska, on June 7. It ends on June 13 in Wahoo, Nebraska.

“It’s not a race,” said Doug Scherlie, president and director of BRAN. “It’s supposed to be a fun event where you leisurely travel and get to see Nebraska from a bike instead of from a car going 70 mph.”

Cyclists will make overnight stops in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward and Shelby.

Once again cyclists can choose from a three-, four- or seven-day trip. For those completing the full ride, the distance tops out at about 441 miles.

So far, registration is on par with last year’s ride, which drew more than 400 cyclists, Scherlie said. The event is capped at 600.

This is the second year that the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club has organized the annual ride. The Northwest Rotary Club of Omaha had a 38-year run organizing the event.

The cost for BRAN is $275 for the seven-day tour, $160 for the four-day tour and $135 for the three-day tour. Prices will increase after April 1. The fee includes gear transportation , road support, a T-shirt and water bottle.

All profits from the ride go toward scholarships for Nebraska high school seniors from host communities.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

twitter.com/kels2

