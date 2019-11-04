beer and bagel

The Beer and Bagel Run features a rugged outdoor course at Quarry Oaks Golf Course in Ashland, Nebraska.

A long-standing fall race is back next weekend, and it’s bringing along its namesake food and beverage.

The Beer and Bagel Run, with a more-than-20-year history, is Nov. 9 and 10. The off-road race is expected to draw 1,500 runners.

The original Beer and Bagel Run, which is about four miles, takes place Nov.10. The half-ish marathon takes place Nov. 9.

Beer and Bagel’s popularity also spurred races by the same organizers in Missouri, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Arkansas and Iowa.

The Nebraska courses, neither of which are precisely measured, change each year. Both races are held at Quarry Oaks Golf Course in Ashland and start at 9 a.m.

If runners are feeling brave, they can tackle both races in what organizers call the Squatchy Challenge.

A post-race party on Nov. 10 will feature beer, bagels and chili, as well as music and games. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for Sasquatch, the race’s mascot.

Race-day registration is not available. Cost is $50 for the 4-ish race, $60 for the half-ish race and $100 for the Squatchy Challenge. For more information, visit beerandbagel.com/bbnebraska.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

