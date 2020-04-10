The American Heart Association is changing the format of its annual Heart & Stroke Walk in Omaha.

The walk, in its 26th year, will be virtual to embrace social distancing guidelines related to the novel coronavirus. Instead of in person on May 30, participants are invited to get moving at home or in their neighborhood.

The walk has been held along the riverfront in Omaha in past years. It celebrates heart and stroke survivors in addition to raising funds and encouraging physical activity. Funds raised go toward research, advocacy and CPR training and to promote better health.

Organizers with the American Heart Association suggested some alternative activities to try on May 30, including a walk through the neighborhood or a family dance party at home. Other options include trying exercises like pushups, lunges or squats, or tackling an at-home circuit workout.

To register for the online event, visit omahaheartwalk.com.

