Break out the neon and the glow sticks, cyclists.
After a one-summer hiatus, the Owl Ride is back.
The nighttime ride bike ride, on Saturday, is a fundraiser to improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities. Cyclists are encouraged to deck out their bikes with lights.
Last year’s ride was canceled after the event coordinator had another obligation, said Mary McHale, president of the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities. They heard from fans of the event asking for it to be brought back, she said.
On the ride, which is in its eighth year, cyclists can choose from a 7.5-mile course or a 17-mile course through downtown and midtown Omaha.
The Meyer Foundation for Disabilities raises money for recreational programs for adults with developmental disabilities. The program also gives families a break from care giving.
“After work, we can hop in the car and choose from five cooking clubs or go to seven different bike rides on any given night,” McHale said. “Our friends with disabilities don’t have those options.”
She said they hope to raise $60,000 for the organization.
Organizers expect about 1,000 riders to take off from Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive, Saturday starting at 9 p.m. The shorter course winds through downtown and midtown Omaha. The longer route continues through the Dundee, Aksarben and Field Club neighborhoods before heading back to the riverfront.
“It’s just a good way to see a nice slice of Omaha,” McHale said.
“Owl perch” support stops with water will be placed along both routes. Police will direct traffic along the ride, which takes place on city streets.
New this year is an “owlet” ride for young cyclists on bikes, trikes and big wheels. It takes place before the main ride.
After the ride, participants can eat at the La Casa Pizzaria or Chicago Dawg House food trucks. A truck from Brickway Brewing will also be on site.
