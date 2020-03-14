The Douglas County Health Department reported early Saturday evening its first case of COVID-19 caused by community spread.

The case, involving a woman in her 60s, was initially reported Friday as a travel-related case.

But a Health Department investigation determined that the woman's symptoms appeared before she traveled.

Two additional travel-related cases were also confirmed Saturday in Douglas County. Those involve a man in his 50s who traveled to and from Spain and a man in his 30s who came to the Omaha area from Singapore. Both are in isolation, but neither is hospitalized.

The Health Department also reported an instance of potential low-level community exposure to COVID-19. That exposure occurred at the Athletic Club at 200 S. 31st Ave. between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who may have been at the facility then is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. That involves taking one's temperature twice a day and watching for symptoms.

Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to contact their health care provider. The Health Department asked that people call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or an emergency room.

Douglas County epidemiologists will continue investigating to determine who may have had contact with any of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county now has 16 confirmed cases, not including those brought to Nebraska Medicine’s quarantine or biocontainment units.

The Health Department's information line remains open. That number, 402-444-3400, is answered weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone with questions outside those hours is asked to call the United Way’s 211 Resource Hotline.

World-Herald staff writers Jessica Wade and Natalie Saenz contributed to this report.

