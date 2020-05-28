We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A recent state inspection of the coronavirus-stricken Life Care Center of Elkhorn found staff were following coronavirus prevention and infection control measures.

A team from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services visited the Omaha facility on May 18 after receiving complaints about staffing, hygiene and resident care.

The long-term care center, at 20275 Hopper St., has been battling a coronavirus outbreak since the end of April that’s sickened nearly 100 residents and workers and killed nine residents.

The Elkhorn facility has been cited and fined by state and federal inspectors in the past for problems that include the facility’s response to a resident’s alleged sexual assault, a nurse who dispensed medication without hand-washing first and residents who weren’t helped to the bathroom quickly enough.

During the most recent inspection, the state found that most of the allegations were unfounded but did cite the facility for not bathing three residents for one to two weeks.

“This state survey shows, as we have been saying, that we are following protocols for infection control,” said Timothy Killian, a spokesman for Life Care Centers of America, the national chain that operates the Elkhorn facility. “We have been working very hard to provide the best care possible under difficult circumstances, and to receive this validation of our work has been a morale boost for our front-line staff.”

The state report noted that staff there said they had switched to only doing bed baths instead of taking residents to the shower and bath facilities, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, but the inspection team didn’t find any documentation that the three residents had been bathed after May 10.

The facility will have to submit a plan of correction.

Killian said the bathing issue was about proper documentation, not a lack of care.

“The state did not find that we haven’t been bathing residents; they cited us for the manner in which our work was being documented in the charts,” he said. “We have already corrected this.

“The need to quarantine patients has disrupted many normal routines,” he continued. “Under normal circumstances, a resident might be taken to a shower for their normal bath. But under quarantine, they are instead receiving sponge baths in place.”