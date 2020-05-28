20200521_new_lifecare_pic_cm001 (copy) (copy)

Nine residents at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn have died, due to a coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home. 

A recent state inspection of the coronavirus-stricken Life Care Center of Elkhorn found staff were following coronavirus prevention and infection control measures. 

A team from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services visited the Omaha facility on May 18 after receiving complaints about staffing, hygiene and resident care.

The long-term care center, at 20275 Hopper St., has been battling a coronavirus outbreak since the end of April that's sickened nearly 100 residents and workers and killed nine residents

The Elkhorn facility has been cited and fined by state and federal inspectors in the past for problems that include the facility’s response to a resident’s alleged sexual assault, a nurse who dispensed medication without hand-washing first and residents who weren’t helped to the bathroom quickly enough.

During the most recent inspection, the state found that most of the allegations were unfounded but did cite the facility for not bathing three residents for one to two weeks.

Staff there said they had switched to only doing bed baths instead of taking residents to the shower and bath facilities, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, but the inspection team didn't find any documentation that the three residents had been bathed after May 10. 

The facility will have to submit a plan of correction. 

