Rachel Glissmann outside the Be The Match headquarters in Minneapolis before her cross-country trip. A cooler inside the blue tote was to hold bone marrow, which she would pick up on the East Coast and take to a hospital on the West Coast.

The author, a government affairs analyst for the National Marrow Donor Program, grew up in Omaha.

Flying during a pandemic is a slightly different experience from flying during normal periods.

Social distancing, for example, is really easy because hardly anyone is in the airports.

I work in Minneapolis for the National Marrow Donor Program and Be The Match, the nation’s largest bone marrow registry. I’m among the 400-plus people who serve as couriers for Be The Match. Couriers transport donated bone marrow or blood stem cells in coolers on commercial flights, taking it from the location where the donation occurred to the hospital where it will be given to a patient.

This week, I traveled from my home in Minneapolis — Be The Match’s headquarters city — to a city on the East Coast, where I picked up donated blood stem cells. I then took the stem cells to a city on the West Coast, where the patient is.

I can’t say the specific cities involved in order to maintain confidentiality of the donor and the recipient.

Couriers are able to travel during this time because we are considered essential critical public health workers.

When I went to pick up the empty cooler before I flew out, a logistics coordinator told me that flights were being canceled left and right and that they were working long hours and on weekends to make sure couriers can continue to travel.

The airports I traveled through were pretty empty — no lines to get through security. After the security check, physical distancing wasn’t a problem; you could have an entire gate to yourself.

Most stores in the airports were closed, with only a couple of convenience stores still open and takeout-only food options available at restaurants. All the restaurants’ eating areas were roped off.

Before boarding, airline staff reminded travelers over the intercoms that crews were sanitizing the planes. They also noted that the planes have high-quality air filtration systems.

The usual boarding process by groups (people needing assistance, military members, first class, Group A, etc.) was unnecessary. Gate agents didn’t need to go through their normal spiel.

“Since we have a very light flight, I’m not going through alphabet soup, so all groups are boarding,” one gate agent said.

“We have plenty of places for bags, so I don’t have to ask about that ...”

“... Do I have any active-duty military?”

Pause.

“... Do I have anyone who’s just happy the day is Monday? OK. Come on down.”

Overall, I was lucky in terms of flights. I had three legs of travel: a flight from Minneapolis with a layover to the East Coast, a flight with a layover to the West Coast and a direct flight back to Minneapolis. One of my flights was canceled, one was changed from a direct flight to an indirect route and one was delayed. A team at Be The Match monitors courier travel, so I didn’t have to rebook anything myself.

When I called to double-check on one of my flights, the coordinator told me that my experience wasn’t bad at all compared with those of other couriers, who have dealt with multiple cancellations and have required several backup itineraries.

My flights had anywhere from 10 to 30 people. I never sat next to anyone else, although passengers sat directly in front of me or across the aisle in the same row. Flight attendants didn’t serve drinks in cups with ice, but you could get bottles of water or cans of soda and snacks. I tried to keep my cloth mask on my face for all my flights, taking it off only for an occasional sip of water.

Mask use was sporadic both by airline and airport employees and passengers. On only one flight were attendants wearing masks and eye shields the entire time. I was a little surprised by this and felt that more people should be wearing some sort of protective gear, especially in light of the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear cloth face coverings in public.

I stayed in two different hotels. At one, I had to sign a document indicating that I was an essential worker, which was pushed to me under a plastic screen. At the other hotel, I checked in behind a retractable barrier about three feet from the desk.

For food, I ordered takeout, paid online and picked up a couple times, but mostly I stayed in my room and ate the food I packed. I wanted a latte but just drank the coffee from the little machine in my hotel room. It seemed weird to order online just for coffee.

My parents weren’t thrilled that I was traveling across the country right now, but I know that patients can’t wait for the pandemic to be over to get the transplant they need — it’s life or death for them. And lots of couriers are traveling: In March, for example, Be The Match facilitated 604 transplants.

As more and more travel restrictions are put in place, Be The Match may have to rely on other transportation, such as military transport. But for now, I’m looking to see when I can take the next trip.

I should note that the delivery to the hospital went smoothly. That’s always a relief. It’s all possible because of the donors, lab staff, doctors, nurses and other transplant center workers and my Be The Match coworkers.

To find out how to become a bone marrow donor, visit bethematch.org/support-the-cause/donate-bone-marrow/join-the-marrow-registry/.

