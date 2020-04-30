We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Another Omaha grocer is responding to the request by public health officials that people wear masks when out in public.

In Nebraska and Iowa, customers of Family Fare and Super Nuestra Familia will be required to wear masks unless they are medically unable to, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

On Tuesday, SpartanNash, parent company of the two grocery chains and fifth-largest food distributor in the nation, announced that it was requiring all employees and customers to wear masks. The policy takes effect immediately.

An exception will be made for those medically unable to do so, such as those with asthma.

Spokeswoman Meredith Gremel said the policy is taking a while to communicate, which is why there has been confusion in Omaha. Many Omahans, customers and store employees said they hadn’t heard about the requirement.

“It takes a little time to cascade this out,” Gremel said. “We appreciate people’s patience.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is calling on people to wear masks when they can’t be certain of staying 6 feet from others and specifically has mentioned grocery stores as a place to wear masks.

Douglas County Health Director has recently called for Omaha area residents to step up their use of masks and physical distancing given the loosening of restrictions in Nebraska.

Gremel said customers shouldn’t be surprised to see some employees without masks, because employees with medical issues are exempt, just like customers.

SpartanNash employs 19,000 people around the world and in addition to grocery stores, runs distribution centers and is the largest food supplier to military commissaries.

Other steps the company is taking include checking employees temperatures and screening them for symptoms before every shift, she said.

Costco similarly will be requiring masks of customers effective May 4. Other stores, like Baker’s and Hy-Vee, have not issued similar policies.

Gremel also made a request on Thursday.

“Any recognition for these hard-working, front-line workers, is greatly appreciated,” she said. “They’re not staying at home. They’re showing up every single day, they’re making sure that families get the essential food and medicine and things they need.”