Facebook said Monday that it had removed from its site a post about a planned protest of Nebraska's coronavirus-related restrictions.

The post was removed after the company learned more about the state's orders, not at the request of Nebraska officials, a company spokeswoman said.

"We reached out to state officials to understand the scope of their orders, not about removing specific protests on Facebook. We remove the posts when gatherings do not follow the health parameters established by the government and are therefore unlawful." 

Stories from at least two national news outlets, CNN and Politico, on Monday listed Nebraska with California and New Jersey as having requested that the social media platform remove posts about organizing protests of quarantine orders.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that Nebraska officials had not asked Facebook to remove any posts about protests.

The Governor's Office, he said, was not aware of any Facebook posts regarding such protests.

“Facebook reached out last week to learn more about Nebraska’s social-distancing restrictions,” he said. “And the governor’s staff provided already publicly available information about Nebraska’s 10-person limit and directed health measures.”

Those measures, now applied across the state, temporarily ban all but takeout service in bars and restaurants. They also have halted most elective medical procedures and closed salons and tattoo shops.

Ricketts has not issued a statewide state-at-home order.

Protesters have gathered in state capitals around the country in recent days, objecting to their governments’ decisions to close nonessential businesses and require residents generally to stay at home.

A spokesperson for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN that Murphy’s office and Facebook had been communicating about the issue but said, “The governor’s office did not ask Facebook to remove pages or posts for events promoting lifting the provisions of the governor’s stay-at-home order.”

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments.

