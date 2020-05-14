We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Can we not simply be polite to each other in these fraught times?

Must every single thing be political?

An Omaha family man and professional I know who has been working at home has fallen ill, presumed positive for COVID-19. Adding to the burden is fear he has exposed his family.

He can’t be sure how he was exposed, but he is his family’s designated shopper. On a recent outing he was wearing a mask in a store. A woman who was upset about people who were wearing masks got close to him, exhaled forcefully in his face and cursed.

Why on Earth would this be necessary, mature or appropriate in any fashion?

In an unprecedented and uncertain time, society is still learning about the coronavirus, the disease it causes and exactly what approaches are best to stay safe.

Wearing face coverings is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

This recommendation isn’t meant to prevent the wearer from being exposed to the coronavirus, but as a public health measure to reduce the risk that someone carrying the virus but not showing symptoms passes it to someone else.

As Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour and others have put it, “Remember, my mask protects you, and your mask protects me.”

I have a fairly strong immune system, I think. I exercise a lot and rarely get ill. So even though I’m a 62-year-old cancer survivor, were I exposed to the coronavirus, I might be one of those people who barely notices. One can hope. But I could pass it on without knowing. Any of us could.

In a store or picking up takeout at a restaurant, fellow customers might include people whose spouses are undergoing cancer treatment or whose elderly parents live with them or any number of people who are vulnerable themselves. It’s for them that we wear a mask. It’s a simple social grace, a matter of being thoughtful.

Maybe masks aren’t effective in any way. At most, it seems, they help only a little. But for goodness’ sake, I am not hurting you if I wear a face covering. Any of us is free to make a decision of conscience or convenience or to make a political statement if that somehow helps navigate this distressing moment.

But we need not get in each other’s faces and yell.

We know that people say things on social media that they probably wouldn’t say to someone’s face. Perhaps the pandemic is changing that, and our behavior IRL is descending into inconsideration and rudeness.

Since schools are not in session, here’s a slightly modified reminder from Robert Fulghum’s “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten”:

“Play fair. Don’t hit people. (Or scream into their faces.) … Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. Wash your hands before you eat. (For at least 20 seconds with soap, and do this frequently.) … Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you. … Take a nap every afternoon.”

But really, if you feel particularly irked by someone wearing a face covering — or not wearing a face covering — what you might need is a cookie and a nap.

Chill out and be patient with your fellow humans. Please.