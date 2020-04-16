We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The posted speed limit on Interstate 80 by the exit to the Nebraska Crossing mall in Sarpy County is 75 mph.

Drivers, for their sakes and the common good, are supposed to go no faster than that and no slower than 40.

Those speed limits are as clear as the black numbers on the white roadside sign, as clear as the digital message flashing “Nebraska Strong” in the mostly empty parking lot of a massive Gretna shopping mall on this sunny still-pandemic April day.

The lot is empty now because of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ stay-at-home-through-April request. But by next week, however, expect to see more cars outside Nebraska Crossing. The mall’s owner, Rod Yates, has decided to speed past the state's voluntary policy and Ricketts won't stop him.

Some critics see Yates as a lead-footed driver and contend the governor is too willing to yield. Others support Yates' goal of making Nebraska Crossing the first mall in North America to reopen. A day after the news drew national attention, neither Yates nor Ricketts appeared to change lanes.

Yates might appear to be flooring it. (After all, Nebraska schools are looking at potential fall-at-home contingencies). But he said he's still driving safely. Some of the global brands that fill the 80-plus shopping bays at Nebraska Crossing had noted Nebraska's relatively lower coronavirus curve and asked him to be the test case for reopening retail.

Yates, who lives in Omaha, was happy to "do my part as a landlord to help a trillion-dollar industry get back on its feet."

The governor said Wednesday it was Nebraskans' civic duty to voluntarily comply with his health directives versus "the heavy hand of government coming down on you."

A formal stay-at-home order has been something Ricketts has avoided like — how to put it? — the plague.

Instead, Ricketts has relied on an appeal to common sense and Nebraska nice in offering a softer — and not ineffective — approach. A World-Herald analysis found the state ranks low in both coronavirus cases and deaths, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist on the national stage, said the state is doing a good job.

Ricketts has issued directives summed up by his catchphrase: stay home, stay healthy, stay connected. He has warned that April would be bad. He has said to hunker down. He has told Nebraskans to shop just once a week and only by yourself and only for essential services.

But when Yates, the mall owner, blew past him in the left lane on Tuesday, the governor let him go rather than pulling him over for speeding. Ricketts wouldn't even address whether the mall qualified as an essential service.

A visit Wednesday to the mall with big names like Nike and North Face showed why Yates would be eager to hit the gas. An empty shopping mall is an especially eerie place with its locked doors and piped-in pop music.

Who wants to be stranded on that shoulder?

Walking through, I yearned for pre-pandemic normal. I walked by closed Vineyard Vines wishing I could take my 14-year-old and a gaggle of her friends there so they could spend (too much) on T-shirts. I’d love to see my toddler nephews climbing on the playground. Plus my daily uniform of old yoga pants and a million Christmases-ago sweater could use a change-up. Even as I wear masks in public and avoid the grocery store and bathe in hand sanitizer, I’m not sure I wouldn’t have crossed J. Crew's shiny threshold if it had been open on Wednesday.

But the speed limits aren’t just to protect our personal safety by curbing our own risk-taking. They are based on scientific study and intended for the good of the entire community.

A speeding driver doesn’t just risk his own neck. He risks the lives of others around him.

There were a few people at Nebraska Crossing on Wednesday— a handful of clients of dog trainer Kristin Sandstede.

Everyone appeared to be properly distanced as they walked their pooches on empty sidewalks in front of locked doors that beckoned shoppers to go online or stay safe.

Sandstede said the coronavirus rules were confusing and besides, what is "essential" anyway?

Does it make sense for a Costco to be open with its crowded lines when an open-air shopping mall remains closed? Don’t people get to decide for themselves?

“If you don’t like it being open,” she said of the Nebraska Crossing proposed reopening, “then don’t come.”

Client Lori May was conflicted. She understands the desire to reopen, get life back to normal and restore some business. Her husband’s dental practice in Fremont is shuttered right now. But opening a mall seemed, she said, “premature.”

Then again, she had gone to Hy-Vee just the day before to get her husband some Mickey Mouse trinkets, including a balloon. They were supposed to be in Disneyland for his birthday and, of course, that’s out.

May said she wore a mask but felt guilty getting something as trivial as a balloon, knowing that the clerk who waited on her risks getting sick by having to work during the pandemic.

Without posting a speed limit, Ricketts has relied on people to drive safely. But if Nebraska Crossing reopens too soon, what’s to stop other businesses from bypassing the governor’s request and following Yates in the fast lane?

Yates is hoping to be a national model. He talks about "best practices" and says he plans a careful soft opening. At first, just a quarter of the stores will be open as store managers figure out how to safely distance employees and customers and make decisions on when to send a potentially sick person home.

People have to get back to work, Yates said, and why not show how to do that correctly?

Stuck in the car with Yates are the mall employees who will have to put their own health on the line when the stores reopen. Yates is offering thermometers, Plexiglas shields and masks. That might feel insufficient, the way a seat belt does for a passenger when the driver starts to speed.

The coronavirus is vexingly invisible, which makes the need for clarity in the response even greater.

How will Yates keep crowds thin enough? How can he make the test case a success story and not put the state on the map for being, as Nebraska State Sen. Adam Morfeld dubbed it, "Covid Crossing"?

Yates said he's encouraging shoppers to follow the grocery rules: Come alone. Don't linger. He also acknowledged this is an experiment.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has shown what clear rules look like. Like Ricketts, Stothert first relied on good will when she asked Omahans to quit going to city parks in groups. But picnickers, soccer teams and others ignored the “directive,” so Stothert closed the parks, except for those passing through, including golfers.

We all yearn to get the family roadster back on the open highway.

But right now, the time calls for taking it slow — and that requires unambiguous traffic signs.

Here’s one I saw on Interstate 80, heading back home after my trip to Nebraska Crossing. The overhead sign pointed drivers to a state website on quarantine directives.

Wouldn’t it have been clearer to just flash two words? Stay home.