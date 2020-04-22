We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The last thing Felipe Chavez-Ramirez remembered was being wheeled into the hospital in Hastings, Nebraska.

When he came to, the 54-year-old Colorado man, who had been healthy until that point, had to come to grips with some disconcerting facts.

Fact one: He’d survived a nasty case of COVID-19 and had almost died.

Fact two: Sixteen days had passed since he entered the Mary Lanning Healthcare hospital ER at 2 in the morning on March 25. It was now April 9. Doctors kept asking him what day it was. He had no idea. Felipe had lost over two weeks, being under sedation as a ventilator pumped oxygen into his lungs to keep him alive.

Fact three: Most people with coronavirus who are put on ventilators have not come off them alive. Felipe didn’t die. But being on a vent for so long would mean Felipe would have to relearn some basics like swallowing and talking.

Speaking by phone several days after being released from Mary Lanning, Felipe graciously shared the experience of being a coronavirus disease survivor. His voice was still scratchy and sometimes it swelled and broke with emotion.

He was willing to share his account to express gratitude for the lifesaving care he got at Mary Lanning. And he wanted to voice his concern that people still might not be taking this virus as seriously as they should.

“Heed the warnings,” he said, “and take care of yourself. You do not want to go through this.”

Felipe’s story provides a window into what it’s like to experience the coronavirus, which seems to affect everyone differently. People can have it and blessedly for them never know it. They also can die from it.

His story also offers hope amid the grim drumbeat of coronavirus news.

For Felipe, a scholar, a bird expert and lecturer at Western Colorado University, his second chance offers a hard stop to reexamine his life. For his caregivers, his recovery feels like a huge win.

“You take the victories when you get one,” said Dr. Matt Stritt, who works in pulmonary and critical care at Mary Lanning. “He was as sick as you can get. He turned around. He rallied. He survived. It is possible. Every time we have doubt, we have to think about a guy like Felipe.”

Felipe was healthy for his age, with a 5-foot-7, 200-pound build. Wasn’t on any medication. Never smoked. Didn’t work in a field that taxes the lungs, though he does live in Gunnison, Colorado, elevation 7,700 feet.

Felipe exercises and had just been snowshoeing before arriving in Nebraska on March 15.

That is when the coronavirus had started to take root and states like Colorado and Nebraska were in the process of closing down schools, restaurants and other public places.

Felipe had come to Hastings to spend the week with his only child, 15-year-old son Marcus. Marcus lives in Hastings with his mother, Felipe’s ex-wife. Felipe had previously lived in Nebraska for eight years.

Felipe now lives alone in Gunnison. He hadn’t been around anyone he knew who was infected. And he hadn’t felt sick. At least not right away.

Once he got to Hastings, that changed. Within two days he got chills, aches and fatigue, all common flu symptoms. He did not have the dry cough or painful chest, symptoms also associated with the novel coronavirus.

Then he started nodding off at all hours, napping during the day. In the still-dark hours of March 25, he passed out and his family couldn’t wake him.

“That’s when they decided to take me in,” he said.

Felipe remembers being put in a wheelchair at Mary Lanning. Then nothing.

Dr. Stritt, who was on call that night, filled in the blanks. It was 2 or 3 a.m. when Felipe arrived. He was “very short of breath,” and hypoxic — when the concentration of oxygen in tissue falls dangerously low. Normal levels would be in the 90s. Felipe’s readings were in the 50s, “profoundly low,” said Stritt.

Mary Lanning had been preparing for coronavirus patients, and Felipe had all the markers. Once he was stabilized and put on oxygen, he was swabbed for coronavirus, but the test had to be checked in Omaha. The hospital wouldn’t know for sure for 24 to 48 hours whether Felipe had the virus, but caregivers proceeded as if he did, with isolation and personal protective equipment, or PPE.

At first on that first day, Felipe appeared to be getting better. His oxygen levels improved, he could talk to caregivers and he said he felt better. But by afternoon, his heart rate was still elevated and he was showing signs of troubled breathing — using his abdominal muscles, for instance, to pull in and push out air. His fever went up and at 2:30 p.m., Felipe was sedated. Tritt inserted a breathing tube and Felipe was on a ventilator.

Doctors tried two drugs. One was the anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump had been talking up. Felipe seemed to improve for a few days, but by the end of Day 5, he was worse.

Doctors and nurses then tried flipping him over every 12 hours. Felipe, who was basically unconscious, spent half of a 24-hour period on his back and half on his stomach, to relieve pressure from organs like the heart sitting on top of his beleaguered lungs.

It took five people to turn him over. The strategy, employed during 1918 flu pandemic, appeared to work. Every time Felipe was on his stomach, his oxygen levels improved.

At times, doctors used ice packs and a cooling machine to relieve Felipe’s high fevers. They also used a drug called Actemra, which typically is intended to treat arthritic conditions and has sometimes been used with coronavirus patients.

The combination of treatments appeared to work. Felipe’s fevers went down. He didn’t need as much oxygen and he was breathing so well on his own that doctors removed his ventilator tube on April 9.

After 16 days of sedation, Felipe was understandably confused.

Felipe remembers waking in a strange bed. He couldn’t move. He remembers a doctor telling him he had a few close calls. He remembers thinking: I almost died? But I’m alive!

As health care workers filled him in, Felipe realized that his family — who tested negative — had suffered terrible worry.

“It was rough, more rough for them,” he said. “They knew what was going on. I didn’t.”

For every day someone spends in an intensive care unit, doctors loosely figure that person needs seven days of recovery. Felipe was out of the woods but still needed six days of hospitalization to get well enough to leave. He had to learn how to swallow and talk. He had to build enough strength to sit up. Walking remains something he can’t do without assistance and a 2-pound weight is very heavy for him to lift.

In the hospital, he remembers his first swallow of water, which he called “an incredible sensation.” Ice was “so good.” His first food, applesauce, was “so wonderful.”

He found himself grappling with what had happened. He caught up on news and the terrible jump in coronavirus cases and deaths. He battled loneliness. No visitors — and everyone who entered his room was covered head to toe in PPE, making it hard sometimes to tell who was who.

The view out of his fourth-floor window offered some respite. A therapist positioned him there, apologizing that there was nothing to see.

“There was to me,” he said. Mourning doves, robins, even the ominous black vulture was an object in motion.

A month in college tracking the migration of a peregrine falcon had hooked Felipe on birds. He got a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s and doctorate in wildlife ecology. He has worked for the World Wildlife Fund and the Platte River Whooping Crane Trust in Nebraska. He has studied sandhill cranes and whooping cranes and taught at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

In that fourth-floor ICU room in Hastings, Felipe sometimes could apply his scientist’s curiosity to his own situation. Viruses are natural. They can jump species and be highly contagious. But how did he get sick? And why did it hit him so hard?

That’s when emotion takes over from the science. Felipe can’t escape the idea he almost died but did not and therefore, now what?

“You have to reevaluate your life and what you’re doing with it,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do thinking about those issues.”

His thoughts move between feeling “blessed” with his good fortune to pondering how this experience changes him. And while he is basically “cured,” as he put it, he needs to regain the lost muscle function.

For Dr. Stritt and the many people at Mary Lanning who helped him get better, Felipe’s story serves as an important reminder that success is possible. His recovery was a huge morale boost. Doctors and nurses get attached to their patients.

“I’m not even sure he realizes how good it was for us,” said Stritt. “We were all excited he got better.”

Felipe left Mary Lanning on April 15. He was too weak to walk, so he departed the hospital as he’d entered it — in a wheelchair.

Only this time, he got a hero’s farewell. Dozens of hospital employees lined his path, clapping for him.