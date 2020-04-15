Eppley Airfield in Omaha will receive $32.8 million in federal grant funding as it deals with a steep drop in air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seventy-one Nebraska airports will get a total of nearly $65 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority, said the funds will be used to cover debt payments, for maintenance of runways and terminals and for airport operations.
“Right now our continued focus is to keep the airport open and available for customers,” McCoy said. “When the stimulus funds start to come in, it will start to provide stability for the longer-term impacts of COVID-19.”
McCoy said Eppley typically sees 6,900 departures a day in April; that number has fallen to 263 a day amid the outbreak. He said similar decreases are being seen at airports across the country.
Dave Roth, executive director of the Omaha Airport Authority, said: “We were pleased to see the quick action taken by Congress, including the Nebraska delegation, to get these emergency funds approved for airports like Eppley Airfield.”
Airports can use the funds for capital expenditures, operating expenses and airport debt payments.
List of top-funded Nebraska airports:
Eppley Airfield, Omaha: $32,821,258
Kearney Regional Airport, Kearney: $16,874,151
Lincoln Airport, Lincoln: $5,612,944
North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field, North Platte: $3,859,446
Central Nebraska Regional, Grand Island: $2,666,378
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
Mikaela Ekdahl, a University of Nebraska at Omaha basketball player, checks in for her flight back to her home country of Sweden, with the help of United Airlines clerk Donnie Parker at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. UNO has moved to online learning for the rest of the term.
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
A message about the coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is displayed at a baggage claim area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
Mikaela Ekdahl, a University of Nebraska at Omaha basketball player, checks in for her flight back to her home country of Sweden, with the help of United Airlines clerk Donnie Parker at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. UNO has moved to online learning for the rest of the term.
Two planes sit outside the terminal at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
Several flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday morning.
Traffic was sparse at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
Traffic was sparse at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
A Hudson News location is temporarily closed at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
A parking garage at Eppley Airfield was nearly empty on Tuesday.
