Dundee residents and businesses are pitching in to help workers of neighborhood businesses who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dundee-Memorial Park Association and Dundee Merchants Association have established a fund to provide money to employees of Dundee merchants who lost their income due to the pandemic.

The goal is to provide $100 checks every two weeks to unemployed people. Part-time and full-time employees will receive the same amount. Anyone who is receiving severance pay will not be eligible until the end of severance pay. So far, the names of 70 laid off employees have been collected.

Employers will be required to provide a list of employees who have lost jobs and will be responsible for handing out the checks. In some cases, the fund will mail the checks, if addresses can be verified.

Donations can be made through the neighborhood association's website or by mailing a check to Dundee Bank. Checks should be made out to the Dundee Merchants Association, Dundee Employee Relief Fund.

For a tax deduction, donate through the neighborhood association website.