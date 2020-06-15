Eight firefighters at a South Omaha fire station have tested positive for COVID-19, the Omaha Fire Department announced Monday.

All personnel assigned to Station 31 at 4702 S. 25th St. will be offered testing for the novel coronavirus in the wake of the positive tests, fire officials said.

In addition, 10 other firefighters at the station are taking leave under an emergency ordinance recommended by Mayor Jean Stothert and approved by the Omaha City Council. The ordinance provides paid leave for employees impacted by COVID-19, including those who may have been exposed to the virus and are in self-isolation or quarantine.

Responses to calls for fire and medical emergencies will not be impacted, fire officials said. The station and all fire apparatuses have been professionally cleaned.

Fire officials said the firefighters all are doing well.

No further information was immediately available Monday regarding when and how the firefighters were exposed to the virus.

Stothert announced that all Omaha police officers were being tested through TestNebraska. The mayor said she was concerned because officers worked long days in crowded conditions during protests in the city over racism and police brutality.

Earlier, Omaha firefighters were offered both nasal swab testing and antibody testing as part of a study with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

