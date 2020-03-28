A drive-thru clinic that was set to open after previously being postponed when the City of Omaha revoked its temporary use permit isn’t quite ready for patients.

An organizer said the clinic’s website is up and ready to provide virtual care, but stipulations attached to the new permit issued Friday have set the drive-thru in the Canfield Plaza parking lot at 8453 West Center Road back a bit.

The permit requires the drive- thru clinic’s tents to be moved 300 feet south of West Center Road, meaning all new inspections must be done before it can open, organizer Cary Reimers said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert had previously cited public safety concerns about “the ability of the Omaha Police Department to adequately prepare for necessary traffic control” and about messaging that could mislead the public to think that the clinic will offer extensive coronavirus testing.

Reimers said that while the drive-thru clinic isn’t operational, the clinic’s organizers, private health care companies Pivot Concierge Health and BANYAN Medical Systems, are able to screen and provide tests at 2801 S 88th St.

“If they’re infectious we’d treat them in the parking lot in front of our clinic (Pivot Concierge Health),” Reimer said.

Patients seeking COVID-19 screening and testing or virtual medical care are asked to first visit the clinic’s website at covidomaha.com to fill out a questionnaire.

Patients then must have a doctor’s note or referral from the organizers and make an appointment to be tested.

The drive-thru can be used by patients who completed a virtual visit through video conference with a certified medical professional who will decide if drive-thru care is needed, the organizers said.

The new permit says the clinic must provide services by appointment only. It can operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city will consider renewing the permit in one-week intervals. City officials reserve the right to terminate the permit without notice “if the use is deemed a nuisance, becomes dangerous or if any of the conditions of approval are violated.”