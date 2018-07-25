Known for treating people with kindness and dignity and teaching those values to students, Dr. Joseph Holthaus oversaw a period of major expansion in medical education at Creighton University.
During his tenure as dean of Creighton’s School of Medicine between 1970 and 1980, a new St. Joseph Hospital — later Creighton University Medical Center — was built near 30th and California Streets. The school’s enrollment topped 100 students and medical faculty increased by 25 percent.
Holthaus focused on training physicians to become more than skilled practitioners and researchers; he stressed the need to relieve the suffering and mental anguish that accompanies disease.
“If you want to know what Creighton hopes to accomplish in the physicians it trains, looking at the example of Dr. Joe Holthaus is a wonderful place to start,” the Rev. James Clifton, the medical school's associate dean for mission, identity and diversity, said in a statement.
Holthaus, 94, died Monday.
His long career also included serving in the U.S. Air Force in Japan during the Korean War, and serving as chief of medical services and chief of staff at Omaha's Veterans Administration Hospital and in private practice as a gastroenterologist.
Born in Seneca, Kansas, in 1923, Holthaus had a propensity for music, eventually learning to play most of the brass instruments, the bass fiddle and the organ. He founded and lead a nine-piece orchestra in Seneca.
Holthaus earned a bachelor's degree at Creighton in 1946 and graduated from medical school a year later under a World War II accelerated program. He served a two-year internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, and joined the Air Force for two years.
He returned to Omaha in 1951 and began his career at Creighton and the VA. He remained active in leadership positions at CUMC and continued to teach and mentor medical students until his retirement in 2002. He earned the Distinguished Service Award from the medical school in 1986 and was the 1988 School of Medicine Alumni Merit Award honoree.
After retiring in his 70s, he took lessons and learned to play the flute, said his daughter, Andra Alvine of Omaha.
Alvine remembers her father as a quiet and simple man with a dry sense of humor who would joke with her young friends. "His talent was handling people in a quiet way," she said. "He just made everyone feel welcome."
In addition to Alvine, he is survived by Frances, his wife of 69 years; daughters, Linda Kittle, Rhonda Browning and Lisa ; sons, Michael and Mark; as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church near 61st and Dodge Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.