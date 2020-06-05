Douglas County recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday but no new deaths, health officials said.
The increase brought the county’s cumulative case count to 4,990, up from 4,865 on Thursday. The positive rate for tests administered in the county stood at 12.1% for the week. The county has tallied 45 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In Lancaster County, officials reported one additional death Friday, bringing the total there to 10. Seventeen additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the countywide total to 1,293. Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial was at “yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.
In Iowa, Pottawattamie County officials reported one additional death there on Friday and 21 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The death, the 10th in the county, involved a Council Bluffs man between the ages of 61 and 80.
Of the new cases, 20 are from Council Bluffs and one is from Oakland. So far, 317 Pottawattamie County residents have tested positive.
In addition, an inmate at the Pottawattamie County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. Officials said the health department is working closely with staff at the jail and with Pottawattamie County risk management to ensure that measures are in place to contain the spread of the virus within the facility.
Hospitals in the Omaha metro area reported 443 available beds, for a 69% capacity rate. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 128 on Friday, down from 135 Thursday. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 136 were in use, including 40 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
