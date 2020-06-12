Douglas County on Friday reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 153 new cases of the illness, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.
The two deaths bring the county’s total to 57 for the pandemic. Both involved women over age 65 with underlying medical conditions.
Two deaths from COVID-19 also were reported in Dodge County on Friday. They were identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department as a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 40s. The two deaths bring Dodge County to five total deaths and the health district, which also includes Washington and Saunders Counties, to a total of seven deaths.
Douglas County's 153 new cases bring its total for the pandemic to 5,586. The number of positive test results has picked up through the course of the week, as has the number of people in the county being tested. However, the total for the week so far was running behind the totals for the past two weeks. The county's highest number of positive cases so far were reported during the week of May 30.
As of Thursday, 11% of the tests conducted in Douglas County this week had been positive. That is down from more than 23% in the first week of May.
A total of 118 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Omaha area on Friday, with 34 on ventilators.
Pottawattamie County reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with 29 from Council Bluffs, one from Crescent and one from Walnut. A total of 473 residents have tested positive.
Also Friday, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stressed in a call with reporters that it’s important for Americans to continue following social distancing guidelines, staying home when sick, washing or sanitizing their hands frequently and wearing a face covering while in public, particularly when they can’t stay 6 feet from others.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
