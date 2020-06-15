Douglas County reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, and Sarpy County officials reported one more death.

The two people who died in Douglas County were a man and a woman, both of whom were older than 70. The additional deaths from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, increase the county’s total to 59.

The death in Sarpy County involved a man, also in his 70s, with multiple underlying health conditions, officials said. The man originally tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling internationally.

The Douglas County Health Department also recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative count to 5,848. A total of 1,853 people have been confirmed recovered by county health officials.

Some 700 or more were tested in the county each day over the weekend, down from the end of last week. A total of 649 tested positive last week, which was down from a peak of more than 1,100 during the last week of May.

About 11% of the tests conducted last week in the county were positive, down from a little more than 23% positive in early May.

On Monday, 125 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Omaha-area hospitals, 29 of them on ventilators.

More than 13,000 residents of Sarpy and Cass Counties had been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday. Of those, 892 Sarpy County residents and 56 Cass County residents have tested positive for the virus. A total of 687 in those counties have recovered from the illness.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email