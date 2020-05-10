Douglas County Health Department officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two more deaths. 

Its the highest number of new cases yet, surpassing the record of 147 reported Saturday. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 1,596 since the start of the outbreak. 

"The relaxing of a few restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t mean you should go back to the old normal," the health department said in a statement. "Please consider wearing a cloth mask when you are in public or going to be around other people. Your mask protects other people, while their mask protects you."

The two additional deaths raise the county's total to 20. The deceased are a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying medical conditions. 

As of Saturday night, local hospitals reported 491 medical surge beds were available and 95 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 370 ventilators available to area hospitals, 135 were in use, including 31 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Officials have confirmed 228 county residents have recovered from the illness. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include, but are not limited to, a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, or difficulty breathing.

In most cases, a person will have more than one symptom. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should please contact your health care provider before you go to their office. 

