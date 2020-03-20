20200322_new_howtest_zl2

Emily McCutchen holds an example of what a collection swab looks like when it arrives at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory to be tested for possible coronavirus.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County health officials reported eight new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 49, according to figures provided by county health departments.

Three of the new cases are travel-related, and three are contacts of a positive case.

Two travel-related cases, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, were confirmed late Friday, with further investigation conducted by officials Saturday.

Additional cases remain under investigation, officials said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn’t know they had it. That means that there are likely many more people in the community who are infected with COVID-19 than have been reported, officials said.

A second case in Lancaster County was also reported by officials Saturday.

The new COVID-19 case is a family member of a 48-year-old Lincoln man who was confirmed positive Friday.

The family member has been home since developing symptoms March 18. Officials said the individual continues to self-isolate.

The 48-year-old man had traveled to Colorado on March 8 and 9. He developed symptoms March 15 and visited his health care provider March 16. He has mild symptoms and continues to self-isolate at home, officials said.

Health officials say the 48-year-old man visited these locations before he became symptomatic:

  • Charleston’s Restaurant, 7540 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Freezing Moo, 7538 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Anyone who visited the locations at the times and dates listed are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care providers for further direction.

A man in his 50s is Buffalo County’s second case. He is a family member of the case announced Friday and is self-isolating at home.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email