Douglas County health officials reported eight new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 49, according to figures provided by county health departments.
Three of the new cases are travel-related, and three are contacts of a positive case.
Two travel-related cases, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, were confirmed late Friday, with further investigation conducted by officials Saturday.
Additional cases remain under investigation, officials said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that four out of five people who have become ill acquired the disease from someone who didn’t know they had it. That means that there are likely many more people in the community who are infected with COVID-19 than have been reported, officials said.
A second case in Lancaster County was also reported by officials Saturday.
The new COVID-19 case is a family member of a 48-year-old Lincoln man who was confirmed positive Friday.
The family member has been home since developing symptoms March 18. Officials said the individual continues to self-isolate.
The 48-year-old man had traveled to Colorado on March 8 and 9. He developed symptoms March 15 and visited his health care provider March 16. He has mild symptoms and continues to self-isolate at home, officials said.
Health officials say the 48-year-old man visited these locations before he became symptomatic:
- Charleston’s Restaurant, 7540 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Freezing Moo, 7538 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Anyone who visited the locations at the times and dates listed are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care providers for further direction.
A man in his 50s is Buffalo County’s second case. He is a family member of the case announced Friday and is self-isolating at home.
