The Douglas County Health Department reported more than 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county now has 2,211 confirmed cases, up from 2,088 on Friday.

Health officials said they will continue to analyze the latest data.

As of Friday night, local hospitals reported that 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Officials also reported that 490 medical surge beds were available. Of the 374 ventilators available, 132 were in use, including 45 for COVID-19 patients.

Health department officials said 390 residents have recovered from the illness.

Pottawattamie County officials reported 10 new cases on Saturday, including two children. The county has recorded 159 cases and two are hospitalized.

