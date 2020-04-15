We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

An infant is among the coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in Douglas County.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said a child less than a year old is among the eight new cases in Douglas County of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Rooney said he could not elaborate on the baby’s status, but he did say that no one was hospitalized among the cases announced Wednesday.

Of the eight cases, seven are female and one is male. They range in age from the infant to a 49-year-old .

Three had contact with a known infected person, one is believed to be related to travel, one was community spread and three remain under investigation.

Douglas County has reported 263 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

As of Tuesday evening, 38 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Douglas County and 15 of those patients are using ventilators. There remain 553 medical surge beds and 316 ventilators available.

The Lincoln area recorded two more lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total in Lancaster County to 59, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The new cases are people in their 20s and 60s.