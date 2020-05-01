Douglas County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the county’s health director warning that social distancing is more important than ever now that some restrictions are being relaxed in the Omaha metro area beginning Monday.
Douglas County has reported a total of 686 cases of the novel coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Central District Health Department on Friday reported a total of 1,170 cases, an increase of 70 from the day before, in its three-county area. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, reported 1,110 cases, the most in Nebraska. Fifty cases were reported in Hamilton County, and Merrick County had 10 cases. The area has recorded a total of 37 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said, “While some changes will take place at local businesses, you need to continue to protect yourself as you have in recent weeks. Please maintain six feet of separation from others and wear a mask when you leave home.”
She also noted that warm, sunny conditions will be bringing people outdoors.
The ages of those newly confirmed to have COVID-19 in Douglas County range from 7 to 81 years old.
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
ANDY KANE
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
ANN KANE
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
