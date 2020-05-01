We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Douglas County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the county’s health director warning that social distancing is more important than ever now that some restrictions are being relaxed in the Omaha metro area beginning Monday.

Douglas County has reported a total of 686 cases of the novel coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Central District Health Department on Friday reported a total of 1,170 cases, an increase of 70 from the day before, in its three-county area. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, reported 1,110 cases, the most in Nebraska. Fifty cases were reported in Hamilton County, and Merrick County had 10 cases. The area has recorded a total of 37 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said, “While some changes will take place at local businesses, you need to continue to protect yourself as you have in recent weeks. Please maintain six feet of separation from others and wear a mask when you leave home.”

She also noted that warm, sunny conditions will be bringing people outdoors.

The ages of those newly confirmed to have COVID-19 in Douglas County range from 7 to 81 years old.