Douglas County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the county’s health director warning that social distancing is more important than ever now that some restrictions are being relaxed in the Omaha metro area beginning Monday.

Douglas County has reported a total of 686 cases of the novel coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 4,838 cases were reported by the state Friday, an increase of 557 from the day before. The states has also reported a total of 73 deaths.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said, “While some changes will take place at local businesses, you need to continue to protect yourself as you have in recent weeks. Please maintain six feet of separation from others and wear a mask when you leave home.”

She also noted that warm, sunny conditions will be bringing people outdoors.

The ages of those newly confirmed to have COVID-19 in Douglas County range from 7 to 81 years old.

Meanwhile, the Central District Health Department on Friday reported a total of 1,170 cases, an increase of 70 from the day before, in its three-county area. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, reported 1,110 cases, the most in Nebraska. Fifty cases were reported in Hamilton County, and Merrick County had 10 cases. The area has recorded a total of 37 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Dakota County reported 164 new cases Friday, bringing to 942 the number of total cases in the county.

The Tyson plant in Dakota City, which employs 4,300 workers and churns out enough beef in a day to feed 18 million people, will close from Friday to Monday to be sanitized. Production had already slowed as more workers called out sick.

Locals suspect that a major coronavirus outbreak is tied to the plant. The Nebraska National Guard has expanded testing there, which may account for some of the increase seen Friday.

The county has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska, even though its population is only 20,000.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 44 new cases Friday, for a total of 281 cases in the Lincoln area.

The number of cases, and the percentage of people testing positive, has climbed over the last week, officials said, as testing capacity doubled. The area counted 161 new cases just this week.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said 53 local cases are tied to meatpacking plants — four from a Smithfield plant in Lincoln and 49 from the Smithfield pork plant in Crete, about 25 miles south of Lincoln.

Forty-five of those who tested positive work in the plants, and the rest are family members or other close contacts.

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report