Douglas County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing its total throughout the pandemic to 5,206.

In Omaha-area hospitals, 153 people are being treated for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 37 patients are on a ventilator, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

A total of 47 people with COVID-19 have died in Douglas County. Some 1,208 people are confirmed to have recovered from the infection.

