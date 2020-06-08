Douglas County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing its total throughout the pandemic to 5,206.

In Omaha-area hospitals, 153 people are being treated for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 37 patients are on a ventilator, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

A total of 47 people with COVID-19 have died in Douglas County. Some 1,208 people are confirmed to have recovered from the infection.

Omaha zoo’s first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email