Douglas County reported five new cases of coronavirus infections Sunday, all in young adults and people who are middle-aged.

Lancaster County reported two new cases, including a child who lives with someone who is infected.

The latest Douglas County cases involve four women and one man who range in age from 27 to 49, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Four had contact with someone known to be infected and one acquired the virus from community spread.

None are hospitalized.

The latest cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bring the total known infections in Douglas County to 288.

In the Lincoln area, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Lancaster County's two new cases involve a child and a woman in her 80s.

Lancaster County has had 75 confirmed cases of people with the disease, of which 45 are believed to be community acquired, according to local officials. One person has died.

Nebraska has had 1,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths, according to Lincoln/Lancaster County health officials.