Douglas County reported 254 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the health department director urged people to wear masks as they become more active with the arrival of summer.

“We are learning more about this disease and the challenges it brings with it,” health director Adi Pour said. “Many individuals with COVID-19 show no symptoms, but they can still infect others. That’s one good reason to wear a mask.”

On Saturday, the health department said the total number of cases of COVID-19 increased to 4,173 in Douglas County. No additional deaths were reported.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported the death of a Sarpy County man in his 60s with underlying health issues. He had been isolated at home since Monday.

He is the fourth person in Cass and Sarpy Counties to have died from the virus.

“The Health Department offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual” said Health Director Sarah Schram. “The health of our residents is our top priority, and we continue to stress the importance of public health interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Since March, 586 people in Sarpy County and 46 in Cass County have tested positive for the virus, out of 8,600 who have been tested.

As of Friday night, metro area hospitals reported 376 medical and surgical beds were available, with 28% of capacity remaining. Of the 376 ventilators available to area hospitals, 146 were in use, including 50 for confirmed coronavirus patients.