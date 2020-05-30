We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Douglas County reported 254 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the health department director urged people to wear masks as they become more active with the arrival of summer.

“We are learning more about this disease and the challenges it brings with it,” health director Adi Pour said. “Many individuals with COVID-19 show no symptoms, but they can still infect others. That’s one good reason to wear a mask.”

On Saturday, the health department said the total number of cases of COVID-19 increased to 4,173 in Douglas County. No additional deaths were reported.

As of Friday night, metro area hospitals reported 376 medical and surgical beds were available, with 28% of capacity remaining. Of the 376 ventilators available to area hospitals, 146 were in use, including 50 for confirmed coronavirus patients.

Our best staff photos of May 2020