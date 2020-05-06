We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

Douglas County’s 17th death related to COVID-19 is a man in his 40s, health officials said.

Another COVID-19 death also was reported in Hall County by the Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

Adams County reported the death of a man in his 60s with a underlying health conditions.

The fourth death occurred in Colfax County, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,771 cases, an increase of 333 from Tuesday, and 86 deaths.

Douglas County health officials reported a total of 145 new cases of COVID-19 from midday Monday through Tuesday.

The new cases, announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Health Department, bring the county’s total to 1,108 since the start of the outbreak.

Hall County remains the hardest-hit Nebraska county with 1,290 cases.

The Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant at Dakota County, which has the third most reported COVID-19 cases in the state, will resume limited production Thursday.

The plant was closed last week as its workers were tested for the coronavirus and the facility deep-cleaned.

“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously,” a spokeswoman said Wednesday. “During the pause in production we conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility.”

Lincoln reported 17 new cases, bringing the Lancaster County total to 462.