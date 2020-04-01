Sixteen more people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Douglas County.

Several other counties reported new cases Wednesday, including a health care worker at a long-term care facility in Hall County.

Nebraska’s total number of cases grew to 210 by noon Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health of Human Services.

Officials have said the actual number is almost certainly higher, due to the limited availability of testing. By Wednesday, 3,693 people had been tested. That means about 5.5% of tests have come back positive so far.

The latest batch of Douglas County cases affect a variety of ages: four people in their 20s and 30s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and four older than 70. Another case is under investigation, and the person's age isn't yet available.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said people must remain home whenever possible as the Douglas County caseload rises.

“Social distancing is your best defense against COVID-19,” she said in a press release. “This is the proven public health method to stop the spread of this contagious disease.”

Sarpy, Platte, Lancaster and Buffalo Counties reported additional cases, including the first case of community spread in Buffalo County. Community spread means a person was not exposed to the coronavirus through travel or close contact with an infected person.

Officials with the Central District Health Department announced the new Hall County case Wednesday but did not name the facility.

The department “is currently working with the facility to identify possible exposures and to advise as to prevention measures,” a press release stated.

The Central District Health Department covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties — the area in and around Grand Island. As of Wednesday morning, 16 people there had COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

A Hall County woman in her 60s with underlying health issues was Nebraska’s second coronavirus-related death last week.

Including the Hall County care center, at least six nursing or rehabilitation facilities in Nebraska have residents or health care workers with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The others are Carter Place in Blair, where 19 workers and residents have tested positive; Papillion Manor in Papillion; the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha; Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Omaha campus; and St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday issued new guidance for nursing homes, including that all workers wear face masks.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another travel-related case Wednesday morning, Lancaster County’s ninth. That case involves a man in his 30s who traveled to Dallas last month.