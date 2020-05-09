Douglas County reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases yet Saturday as the virus claimed another victim, a man in his 60s.

It’s the 18th death officially attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Douglas County. The man had no known underlying health conditions, the Douglas County Health Department said.

Health officials counted 147 new coronavirus cases, as testing ramps up in Nebraska. Drive-thru testing sites were launched this week in Omaha and Grand Island.

Roughly 2,800 people in Douglas County were tested this week compared to 1,100 per week at the end of April.

As of Friday night, nearly 200 county residents had recovered from the coronavirus.

Ninety-three people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and 29 were on ventilators for breathing support. The number of hospitalizations has grown by more than 60% over the last week.

Local hospitals reported 468 available beds and 237 available ventilators.

eduffy@owh.com

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

