Douglas County’s 17th death related to COVID-19 is a man in his 40s, health officials said Wednesday.

Another COVID-19 death also was reported in the Grand Island area by the Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

Douglas County health officials reported a total of 145 new cases of COVID-19 from midday Monday through Tuesday.

The new cases, announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Health Department, bring the county’s total to 1,108 since the start of the outbreak.

Hall County remains the hardest-hit Nebraska county with 1,290 cases.

As of Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had reported 6,438 cases across the state and 82 deaths.

