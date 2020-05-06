Douglas County’s 17th death related to COVID-19 is a man in his 40s, health officials said Wednesday.
Another COVID-19 death also was reported in the Grand Island area by the Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.
Douglas County health officials reported a total of 145 new cases of COVID-19 from midday Monday through Tuesday.
The new cases, announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Health Department, bring the county’s total to 1,108 since the start of the outbreak.
Hall County remains the hardest-hit Nebraska county with 1,290 cases.
As of Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had reported 6,438 cases across the state and 82 deaths.
Top 25 counties with the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 infection
Lincoln County, Arkansas
Bledsoe County, Tennessee
Rockland County, New York
Dakota County, Nebraska
Nobles County, Minnesota
Marion County, Ohio
Cass County, Indiana
Westchester County, New York
Pickaway County, Ohio
Nassau County, New York
Passaic County, New Jersey
Louisa County, Iowa
Seward County, Kansas
Suffolk County, New York
Union County, New Jersey
Orange County, New York
Hudson County, New Jersey
Blaine County, Idaho
Early County, Georgia
Ford County, Kansas
New York City, New York
Dawson County, Nebraska
St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana
Essex County, New Jersey
Dougherty County, Georgia
Any additional information on the man in his 40's? Did he have underlying health conditions?
