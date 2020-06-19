Douglas County added 654 cases of COVID-19 during the seven days ending Friday, bringing the county’s total during the pandemic to 6,240.

The weekly tallies have been declining since a peak of 1,112 during the week ending May 30, according to the county’s data dashboard.

Testing has also decreased since that week, when 8,153 tests were conducted. The total for this week stood at 5,023 tests as of Thursday night. To provide additional opportunities for testing, a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site was set up during the week at a former grocery store parking lot near 50th and G Streets.

The county reported 20 deaths this week, bringing the total during the pandemic to 76. That includes four deaths reported Friday, a man in his 40s and a man and two women older than 75. The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 2,240 residents have recovered from the illness.

On Friday, 104 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro area, with 28 confirmed coronavirus patients on ventilators.

Also this week, the county reported a second case of a rare inflammatory condition in children that’s associated with COVID-19. The teen, who was hospitalized, has since been discharged and is recovering.

That case brought to three the state’s count of people with the condition, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C.

Our best staff images from June 2020

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email